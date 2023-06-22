OutSystems, a low-code platform, has revealed its strategy to incorporate generative artificial intelligence (AI) into its offerings. The development starts with new connectors from OpenAI, including one for ChatGPT, an AI language model designed for creating human-like conversation.

Integrating ChatGPT within OutSystems will enable customers to build applications that include conversational interfaces for various purposes, such as customer support, virtual assistants, travel and booking apps, and language translation services.

Moving forward, OutSystems envisions a future in which low-code developers can employ generative AI to create app mockups, allowing for faster customization and iteration. By utilizing OutSystems’ app ecosystem to train and refine generative AI models, the platform aims to offer full-stack suggestions ranging from the data layer to the user interface (UI).

Another important aspect of the roadmap is addressing the “black box problem” in AI, which refers to the lack of understanding regarding AI systems' inner workings and response generation. The company believes that its more visual language will make it easier for users to validate AI output while relying on advanced compiler technology to detect threats and code patterns.

OutSystems also plans to expand its ecosystem of connectors, collaborating with industry giants like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon.

According to Paulo Rosado, founder and CEO of OutSystems, the company is “absolutely focused on developer productivity without tradeoffs.” Rosado explains that when they launched their first product, software development was a manual process, often resulting in projects being delivered late and over budget. To address this issue, OutSystems invested heavily in an AI-backed platform with strict oversight and built-in governance, enabling every app to meet the highest enterprise standards.

Similar no-code platforms, such as AppMaster.io, provide powerful tools for creating backend, web, and mobile applications efficiently. Combining low-code and no-code solutions with generative AI capabilities promises to revolutionize the app development process, delivering remarkable results in terms of scalability and performance.