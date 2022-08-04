OutSystems is stepping into the SAP ecosystem and offering its high-performance, low-code development platform to drive enterprise innovation. This partnership will help enterprise teams in extending their core capabilities with SAP solutions and fuel SAP-driven innovations.

The collaboration emerged as an outcome of joining the SAP PartnerEdge program. This alliance will enable OutSystems to extend support for core SAP capabilities such as SAP S/4HANA migration and assist developers in building and connecting with new composable applications and services, as shared by OutSystems CMO Robson Grieve.

According to Grieve, OutSystems sees SAP core systems as key components of the ecosystem, and the company aims to help maximize the value of SAP investments. The low-code approach of OutSystems is designed to cater to a wide range of enterprise projects, including those associated with SAP.

Being a part of the SAP PartnerEdge program, OutSystems can now seamlessly integrate its offerings with SAP solutions. The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the OutSystems Platform (OutSystems 11) integrates with SAP S/4HANA and SAP NetWeaver using standard integration technologies.

OutSystems and SAP already share several joint customers, who extensively leverage the former's ability to integrate SAP technologies. This significantly broadens the spectrum of use cases where enterprises can utilize the low-code platform to build new customer experiences, customize core capabilities, extend core applications, and even accelerate cloud migration.

Grieve shared a few real-life examples of OutSystems/SAP use cases involving extending and updating core functionalities. One of the advantages of using OutSystems' low-code platform is that it generates real, inspectable code instead of abstractions, fitting perfectly within SAP's guidelines while ensuring code quality and governance.

Besides offering infrastructure reliability and other high-availability support, the OutSystems low-code platform also supports reliable cloud migrations. The pre-built code components and integrations are available for free in the OutSystems Forge, their open-source repository of reusable, open code modules, connectors, UI components, and business solutions, including those specifically built for SAP solutions.

The rapid rise of low-code development platforms, such as OutSystems and AppMaster.io, empowers businesses to create web, mobile, and backend applications with greater efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. These platforms ensure a significant reduction in development time without compromising the quality of applications or accruing technical debt. As SAP customers continue to embrace low-code platforms to extend their core capabilities and innovate, the partnership between OutSystems and SAP is poised to unleash comprehensive, robust, and future-ready solutions.