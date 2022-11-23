Founded in 2001, OutSystems has the mission of enabling every organization to innovate through software. The company offers a high-performance low-code platform that empowers technology leaders and developers to quickly build and deploy their own business-critical applications. With a wide network of more than 600,000 community members and active customers in 87 countries and 22 different industries, OutSystems is the leader in the low-code space.

The OutSystems platform provides a visual model-driven development and delivery system that allows developers to create enterprise-grade web, mobile, and cloud applications. It takes advantage of low-code development, incorporating simple drag-and-drop capabilities and eliminating complex programming. As a result, developers can design and assemble applications quickly without worrying about code syntax or language structure. This significantly reduces the time needed to build applications and encourages agility in the development process.

In light of recent global events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for rapid application development has only increased. Developers are under immense pressure to deliver innovative software solutions that support changing business needs while ensuring scalability and security. This has led to a rise in demand for high-performance application development approaches like low-code and no-code platforms, which can help organizations accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

OutSystems' platform incorporates AI-powered tools and automation, enabling developers to adapt applications to meet their organizations' latest challenges at unprecedented speeds. These tools allow for updates in workflows, user experiences, backend integrations, support for new devices, and infrastructure technologies without compromising on security, scalability, and reliability requirements. Additionally, applications can be moved across development, test, and production environments with a single click, providing robust control over the management and deployment process.

As businesses face increasing pressure to adopt agile technologies and modernize their systems, high-performance application development platforms play a crucial role in streamlining processes and enhancing digital resilience. Companies spanning multiple industries, such as banking, media, insurance, energy, government, and financial services, can leverage these platforms to drive their digital transformation initiatives successfully.

An excellent example of a business that has reaped the benefits of this technology is Schneider Electric. As a global specialist in energy management and automation, the company needed to maintain a high level of agility and efficiency in its business processes, capabilities, and operations. With OutSystems' platform, Schneider Electric successfully created a Digital Factory that accelerated and standardized its development processes, allowing developers to produce applications in a fraction of the time it would have taken using traditional development methods.

Another example is Edelweiss Group, one of India's leading diversified financial services companies. They used OutSystems to build their Loan Origination System (LOS), which required substantial data capture, CRUD operations, and workflow management. The platform's agility and configuration capabilities allowed the company to roll out new features and adapt to dynamic market conditions and regulations rapidly.

The future of work will be characterized by hybrid, digital-first, and cloud-first transformations. As organizations increasingly prioritize digital innovation and differentiation initiatives, the demand for application development platforms that enable agility, scalability, and security will continue to rise. High-performance low-code development technologies, such as OutSystems and AppMaster, can help meet this need by providing tools and features that empower businesses to adapt, innovate, and grow in our ever-changing world.

The rise of AI-powered development tools will further drive innovation in application development, benefiting both professional and amateur developers alike. These tools can increase productivity, facilitate creativity, and accelerate the development and deployment of enterprise-class applications, ensuring businesses can remain agile and resilient in the face of ongoing challenges.