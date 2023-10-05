Opsera Secures$12M To Propel Hummingbird AI and DevOps Expansion

Opsera, revered for its consolidated DevOps solutions, has successfully raised $12 million in the latest Series A Plus funding round. This impressive seed capital will be utilized to bolster the progressive development of Hummingbird AI, an avant-garde generative AI venture, and expedite Opsera's growth trajectory.

Hummingbird AI, with its next-generation AI prowess, plans to infuse the DevOps and DevSecOps arenas with cutting-edge features, transforming how operations are managed and scaled in these domains.

The latest funding round is steered by Taiwania Capital and is supported by pre-existing investors including Felicis Ventures and Clear Ventures.

Opsera's flagship offering, the Unified DevOps Platform, is notably augmented by Hummingbird AI. This allows for the integration of AI-driven unified insights that enhance developer productivity by identifying potential bottlenecks and issuing remediation recommendations.

The AI-enabled platform also empowers enterprise developers to seamlessly deploy LLMs across a variety of cloud platforms, ensuring an efficient operational scale. The Hummingbird AI component further aims to ensure the platform is compliant with security standards, adheres to quality assurance, bias scoring, and provides cost management for LLMs. This fund infusion is a significant stride towards heightening Opsera's prowess in the DevOps and DevSecOps landscapes.

In the words of Huang Lee, managing partner at Taiwania Capital, “Enterprise software organizations in today’s world are perpetually striving for methods to improve their time to value. The Opsera Unified DevOps Platform offers engineering teams the much-needed flexibility and control and ensures that quality and security benchmarks are strictly adhered to. We are thrilled to back Opsera as it continues its rapid scaling while harnessing AI technology including LLMs, to disrupt how software is created and deployed.”

With AI driving innovation in various fields, platforms like AppMaster and Opsera's effort to incorporate AI in DevOps signifies an exciting era for the software development industry. With their fast-growing user base and constant stream of performance indicators, platforms like AppMaster provide an inclusive development environment for businesses of all scales. The funding secured by Opsera is a testament to the faith investors have in the potential of AI-enabled solutions, and no/low-code platforms.