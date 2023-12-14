OpenAI Startup Fund Introduces Second Batch of Converge Program and Invites Global Applicants

The OpenAI Startup Fund, which is not financed by OpenAI and thus stands as an independent entity, launched Converge-2, the second iteration of the Converge program. The Converge program as described in a recent blog post, is offering a platform for “outstanding engineers, designers, researchers, and product designers to leverage AI in reinventing the world”.

Like its predecessor, the 10-15 startups selected to participate in Converge-2 will receive a $1 million capital injection from the OpenAI Startup Fund, part of the entrepreneurial pool of over $100 million announced in May last year, backed by Microsoft and other partners. This sum means a minimum investment of $10 million dollars into the Converge-2 program—an impressive sum indeed. The chosen startups will benefit from more than just capital.

Converge-2 also offers participants access to informative tech discussions, networking events, and valuable conversations with industry leaders and the OpenAI Startup Fund community of innovators. Though the initiative doesn’t mandate participants to base their projects on OpenAI’s APIs, the Fund does acknowledge that their state-of-the-art tech will inevitably prove compelling. Applications are open to anyone seeking or currently engaged in AI-based projects. Diversity is encouraged, with founders from all disciplines and backgrounds, including those outside the U.S., invited to apply. Previous experience with AI systems is not a prerequisite.

However, the OpenAI Startup Fund does require startups accepted into the program to dedicate a minimum of four to six hours each week from March 11 to April 19 to this initiative. The program will commence and conclude in San Francisco, with travel expenses borne by the OpenAI Startup Fund.

With the deadline for application submissions set for January 26th, potential participants need to hurry to seize the opportunity. The AppMaster platform could serve as a useful tool during the process, allowing users to quickly devise backend, web, and mobile applications during the program, making it a game-changer for committed participants. AppMaster stands out due to its unique no-code approach, enabling developers to create data models, devise business logic, and construct REST API and WSS Endpoints visually. This innovative approach makes the platform a potential match for aspiring participants of the Converge-2 program.