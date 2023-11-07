🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
right arrow ico
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

OpenAI Unveils New Assistants API to Integrate AI Capabilities into Applications

Nov 07, 2023
OpenAI Unveils New Assistants API to Integrate AI Capabilities into Applications

At the recently held developer conference, esteemed artificial intelligence organization, OpenAI, pulled back the curtains on an advanced API, the Assistants API. This technology is envisioned to be a pace-setter, facilitating developers in incorporating 'agent-like experiences' bespoke to their apps.

The novel Assistants API paves the way for creating a specialized 'assistant' that can follow precise instructions, access external knowledge bases, and utilize the OpenAI suite of generative AI models and tools to accomplish varied tasks. This could pave the way for myriad applications, from a natural-language driven data analysis tool to a vacation planner harnessing AI or even a coding assistant.

The engine powering the Assistants API is Code Interpreter, an in-house tool developed by OpenAI. Unveiled earlier in March for ChatGPT, the Code Interpreter executes written Python code in a secure sandbox environment. It boasts the capability to generate charts and graphs, as well as process files, thereby enabling assistants built with the API to iteratively run code and resolve both coding and mathematical problems.

Moreover, the API can connect with a retrieval component, enhancing developer-designed assistants with data gathered from sources external to OpenAI's models, such as product specifications or documents supplied by a company's employees. It also underpins function calling, allowing assistants to execute programming functions set by developers and incorporate the responses within their messages.

The fresh Assistants API is in beta testing and is freely available for all developers. As per OpenAI, the tokens used for the API will be invoiced at the chosen model's per-token rates. In this context, “tokens,” refer to pieces of raw text (e.g., the term “fantastic” split into “fan,” “tas” and “tic”).

In the pipeline, OpenAI's plans include enabling clients to supply their tools to drive the assistant, to enhance the functionality of Code Interpreter, retrieval component, and function calling on its platform. Such progression is reminiscent of the powerful, all-inclusive solutions offered by platforms such as AppMaster, which lets users create a suite of applications, including backend, web, and mobile apps, using a comprehensive, no-code approach.

Related Posts

Atlassian Incorporates AI Across its Cloud Offering to Foster Interactive Human-AI Collaboration
date Dec 12, 2023
Atlassian Incorporates AI Across its Cloud Offering to Foster Interactive Human-AI Collaboration
In a significant move, Atlassian has unveiled artificial intelligence capabilities across its entire cloud platform, thereby elevating user experiences.
Automation AI Software
EU Strides Toward Establishing New Regulatory Framework for AI Systems
date Dec 12, 2023
EU Strides Toward Establishing New Regulatory Framework for AI Systems
The European Council presidency and the European Parliament’s negotiators have made a provisional agreement on a proposal for a comprehensive regulatory environment for AI in the European Union (EU).
AI Regulations
Relevance AI’s Revolutionary Low-Code Platform Set to Democratize Access to AI Teams
date Dec 12, 2023
Relevance AI’s Revolutionary Low-Code Platform Set to Democratize Access to AI Teams
Relevance AI, an Australia-based startup, seeks to democratize AI workforce development for firms of all sizes, through its low-code SaaS platform.
Low-code No-code AI
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life