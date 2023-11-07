OpenAI Unveils New Assistants API to Integrate AI Capabilities into Applications

At the recently held developer conference, esteemed artificial intelligence organization, OpenAI, pulled back the curtains on an advanced API, the Assistants API. This technology is envisioned to be a pace-setter, facilitating developers in incorporating 'agent-like experiences' bespoke to their apps.

The novel Assistants API paves the way for creating a specialized 'assistant' that can follow precise instructions, access external knowledge bases, and utilize the OpenAI suite of generative AI models and tools to accomplish varied tasks. This could pave the way for myriad applications, from a natural-language driven data analysis tool to a vacation planner harnessing AI or even a coding assistant.

The engine powering the Assistants API is Code Interpreter, an in-house tool developed by OpenAI. Unveiled earlier in March for ChatGPT, the Code Interpreter executes written Python code in a secure sandbox environment. It boasts the capability to generate charts and graphs, as well as process files, thereby enabling assistants built with the API to iteratively run code and resolve both coding and mathematical problems.

Moreover, the API can connect with a retrieval component, enhancing developer-designed assistants with data gathered from sources external to OpenAI's models, such as product specifications or documents supplied by a company's employees. It also underpins function calling, allowing assistants to execute programming functions set by developers and incorporate the responses within their messages.

The fresh Assistants API is in beta testing and is freely available for all developers. As per OpenAI, the tokens used for the API will be invoiced at the chosen model's per-token rates. In this context, “tokens,” refer to pieces of raw text (e.g., the term “fantastic” split into “fan,” “tas” and “tic”).

In the pipeline, OpenAI's plans include enabling clients to supply their tools to drive the assistant, to enhance the functionality of Code Interpreter, retrieval component, and function calling on its platform. Such progression is reminiscent of the powerful, all-inclusive solutions offered by platforms such as AppMaster, which lets users create a suite of applications, including backend, web, and mobile apps, using a comprehensive, no-code approach.