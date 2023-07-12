In an industry-wide development, IBM has officially heralded the general availability of its artificial intelligence (AI) and data platform, WatsonX. Initially introduced at the IBM Think conference earlier this year, WatsonX is poised to solve a plethora of challenges companies face while scaling their AI workloads.

The suite integrates three main components:

watsonx.ai

wattonx.data

watsonx.governance

The first pair of components is currently available, the subsequent part - governance instrumentality - is planned to roll out later this year. WatsonX serves as a one-stop-shop for businesses to access their entire data portfolio, whether it resides on-premise or in the cloud environment.

One remarkable feature of WatsonX is its ability to enable non-technical users in data exploration via its self-service access on a collaborative platform. IBM envisions to magnify this feature even further with its plan to enhance watsonx.data to capitalize on watsonx.ai. This planned upgrade aims to empower users to discover, enhance, refine, and visualize data using natural language dynamically.

IBM reported that more than 150 companies had pre-access to WatsonX as part of a technology preview program. The instances include a collaboration with NASA for building a foundational model for geo-spatial data analysis, and with Wimbledon for generating insightful tennis commentaries.

IBM is not stopping at its current state. Over the next year, the leading tech company intends to enhance WatsonX via considerable updates. Kareem Yusuf, Senior Vice President of product management and growth at IBM Software, pointed out that IBM is targeting an expansion of the use case scenarios for WatsonX’s foundational models.

WatsonX aims to make AI accessibility more streamlined, cost-effective, and simplified for enterprises.