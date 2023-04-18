Nintex, the global leader in process intelligence and automation, has revealed a comprehensive transition plan for its Nintex Workflow for Office 365 customers. This announcement comes in response to Microsoft's decision to retire the Microsoft SharePoint 2013 workflow engine in Microsoft Office 365.

Nintex's success, as well as its customers', can be attributed to the company's early investments in workflow technology and its strong, ongoing partnership with Microsoft. As part of that partnership, Nintex has worked closely with Microsoft in anticipation of this announcement, since Nintex Workflow for Office 365 relies on the Microsoft SharePoint 2013 workflow engine.

Microsoft stated that starting from April 1, 2024, SharePoint 2013 workflows will be turned off for new tenants, and they will be removed from existing tenants and completely retired by April 1, 2026. This will apply to all environments, such as Government Clouds and the U.S. Department of Defense.

To support customers who depend on Nintex for managing and running their business-critical processes, Nintex introduced the Nintex Upgrade Program in September 2022. The program aims to provide a seamless transition path to the Nintex Automation Cloud, which is the company's modern, cloud-based workflow solution.

Holly Anderson, Nintex VP of Product Marketing, stated, "while today's news shouldn't come as a surprise to customers, it is important for organizations to thoughtfully plan their migration. As process experts, Nintex is uniquely equipped to help."

The Nintex Upgrade Program is designed to simplify the transition process by offering migration tools, services, and dedicated support from Nintex process experts. To learn more about the program and tailor a solution that ensures continuity for your processes, customers can visit the Nintex Upgrade Center.

Nintex is recognized as the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Over 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries rely on the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, effectively managing, automating, and optimizing business processes.

Low-code and no-code platforms, like AppMaster, provide businesses with powerful tools to create their own backend, web, and mobile applications. By integrating these platforms, businesses gain a broader range of automation capabilities, enabling them to rapidly adapt to changing market demands and remain competitive in the industry.