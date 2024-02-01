Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

New Windows Terminal Preview 1.20 Brings User-Friendly Visual Tweaks

Feb 01, 2024
New Windows Terminal Preview 1.20 Brings User-Friendly Visual Tweaks

Microsoft has just released a fresh preview for its Windows Terminal, rolling out version 1.20 to developers and enthusiasts eager for the latest enhancements in their command line experience. Coinciding with this release, the stable channel has been elevated to version 1.19, ensuring all users can benefit from recent refinements.

Key among the updates in the new preview is a consideration for developers engaged in lengthy tasks: the Microsoft Store will no longer interrupt by updating the Windows Terminal during active use. This thoughtful change prevents disruptions, safeguarding ongoing processes from being terminated due to updates.

In terms of aesthetics, version 1.20 brings a wave of new choices for underlining text, enhancing documentation differentiation. Users now have the flexibility to utilize underlines in various styles and colors, including curly, dashed, dotted, and even doubled patterns, adding a touch of personalization to their terminal interface.

Search functionality within the Windows Terminal has also seen improvements, with search results now conspicuously highlighted for better visibility and efficiency in text navigation.

Additional user-centric updates include the default activation of the AtlasEngine rendering engine, signifying a shift towards optimized, smooth performance. The much-talked-about "Canary" ZIP distribution has defaulted to portable mode, enhancing flexibility for users on the go. Furthermore, the settings disclaimers have received a readability boost, simplifying configuration tasks for users.

These upgrades align with developments in the no-code and automation realms, where tools like the AppMaster platform enable individuals to build applications without delving into traditional coding. The emphasis on user-friendly interfaces and streamlined processes in the Windows Terminal update resonates with AppMaster's mission to democratize app creation.

Related Posts

Kobiton Releases AI-Powered Appium Script Generation Tool to Open Source
date Feb 09, 2024
Kobiton Releases AI-Powered Appium Script Generation Tool to Open Source
Kobiton shakes up the mobile testing landscape by open-sourcing its Appium script generation tool, boosting automation and encouraging community-driven development.
Open Source Automation Development
Google's Gemini Advanced: Elevating AI Assistant Prowess with Ultra 1.0
date Feb 09, 2024
Google's Gemini Advanced: Elevating AI Assistant Prowess with Ultra 1.0
Google heralds a new era of digital assistance with Gemini Advanced in the Google One AI Premium Plan. Unlock advanced capabilities like complex coding and creativity for $19.99/month.
AI Android IOS
Applitools Unveils 'Autonomous' to Enhance Intelligent Testing Suite
date Feb 09, 2024
Applitools Unveils 'Autonomous' to Enhance Intelligent Testing Suite
Applitools introduces 'Autonomous' within its Intelligent Testing Platform, merging code-based and codeless testing to enhance digital product delivery speed and quality.
Automation AI Software
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life