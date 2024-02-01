New Windows Terminal Preview 1.20 Brings User-Friendly Visual Tweaks

Microsoft has just released a fresh preview for its Windows Terminal, rolling out version 1.20 to developers and enthusiasts eager for the latest enhancements in their command line experience. Coinciding with this release, the stable channel has been elevated to version 1.19, ensuring all users can benefit from recent refinements.

Key among the updates in the new preview is a consideration for developers engaged in lengthy tasks: the Microsoft Store will no longer interrupt by updating the Windows Terminal during active use. This thoughtful change prevents disruptions, safeguarding ongoing processes from being terminated due to updates.

In terms of aesthetics, version 1.20 brings a wave of new choices for underlining text, enhancing documentation differentiation. Users now have the flexibility to utilize underlines in various styles and colors, including curly, dashed, dotted, and even doubled patterns, adding a touch of personalization to their terminal interface.

Search functionality within the Windows Terminal has also seen improvements, with search results now conspicuously highlighted for better visibility and efficiency in text navigation.

Additional user-centric updates include the default activation of the AtlasEngine rendering engine, signifying a shift towards optimized, smooth performance. The much-talked-about "Canary" ZIP distribution has defaulted to portable mode, enhancing flexibility for users on the go. Furthermore, the settings disclaimers have received a readability boost, simplifying configuration tasks for users.

