New Relic, a leading application performance monitoring (APM) company, has announced the launch of New Relic APM 360, a groundbreaking monitoring solution designed to help developers discern upstream and downstream impacts of issues, identify emerging trends, and prevent potential problems.

Traditional APM tools frequently contend with siloed data, lack of context for issues, and blind spots. New Relic APM 360 addresses these challenges by offering a unified view of telemetry data across an organization. The solution presents insights into essential health indicators, such as issues, deployments, service levels, and vulnerabilities, all on a single screen to eliminate the need for context switching.

APM 360 also correlates infrastructure insights, error user impact, log patterns, and distributed tracing with the golden signals of monitoring: latency, traffic, errors, and saturation. This correlation simplifies troubleshooting by removing much of the guesswork often required by developers.

The new solution also eases the identification of under-provisioned resources that may be affecting services. Additionally, APM 360 offers a unified view of distributed traces, which provide insights into the behavior of complex distributed systems. With this tool, developers can quickly navigate to a specific trace, only requiring a few clicks, and gain a clear understanding of the root causes of issues.

Furthermore, APM 360 displays error user impact along with error rate, enabling developers to identify and prioritize the problems that would have the most significant impact on users. Other notable features of APM 360 include contextualized log patterns, guided workflows, and data recommendations.

Lavanya Chockalingam, Principal Product Marketing Manager at New Relic, stated in a blog post that APM 360 is not just about monitoring—it aims to empower all engineers, regardless of experience level, to excel at using APM tools. By providing a holistic view of service health and key application indicators, APM 360 is designed to equip developers with the insights needed to ensure their applications performance, health, and ability to prevent issues, ultimately making a real impact on business outcomes.

