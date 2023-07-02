Web development powerhouse Netlify recently shed light on its acquisition of Stackbit, an entity revered for its no-code graphical interface for web pages and applications modification. This strategic acquisition signifies an important milestone for Netlify as it seeks to consolidate the increasing incorporation of features aimed at boosting developer productivity on web development platforms.

Over recent years, a burgeoning trend has been observed in web development platforms. They have been progressively integrating features to augment developer productivity. Riding on this wave, businesses are now showing intense interest in achieving analogous functionality for product managers and marketing professionals. The purpose of this integration is to confer these benefits via Stackbit's capabilities.

By integrating Stackbit's capabilities into its suite of web development tools, Netlify will effectively bridge the gap for users who lack the coding skills necessary to update existing websites and applications. The overhaul will provide an instant boost to the functionality, design, and overall efficiency of these elements, making them more user-friendly, engaging, and impactful.

Stackbit boasts a unique ability to import data from any headless CMS, content source, or custom data source. Once the data is uploaded, users can seamlessly make modifications to objects via the user-friendly UI (User Interface). The most gratifying feature of this functionality is that any changes made are automatically reflected back to the original source.

As an outcome of this acquisition, Netlify's clientele will now relish a significantly enhanced ability to rapidly update web copy, make on-the-fly edits, localize content, among a plethora of other benefits. This development offers incredible opportunities for marketers. With minimal effort, they can promptly roll out new marketing campaigns to all website and app visitors, expounded Netlify.

Matt Biilmann, Netlify's CEO, elucidated the perks of this acquisition, as Stackbit's visual editor merges seamlessly with their existing product portfolio. This then expands their service offerings to non-developers and marketers, enabling them to rapidly creation, innovation, and iteration. Netlify's acquisition of Stackbit is expected to usher web development into a new era where any users, including those at AppMaster.io, can effortlessly generate and manage webpages even without any coding skills.