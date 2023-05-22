Potential Google Search rival, Neeva, has announced that it will be shutting down its search engine operations. The company has stated that it's shifting its focus to artificial intelligence (AI) and may potentially be acquired by Snowflake, as reported by The Information. Despite building a competitive search engine, Neeva believes that convincing users to switch from current choices has proven to be a more significant challenge.

In a blog post, Neeva co-founders Sridhar Ramaswamy and Vivek Raghunathan stated that building search engines is a difficult task, but they successfully created a strong contender in the market. Ramaswamy's experience as the former head of Google's ad business added credibility to Neeva's potential to build and monetize a search engine. The co-founders highlighted that Neeva's search engine surpassed Google in some aspects, such as offering a more visually appealing page and emphasizing human-created content.

Neeva's search engine services will cease on June 2, following which the company will shift its area of focus, likely towards LLM-based technology and its potential acquisition by Snowflake. Neeva has promised to refund users for the unused portion of their subscriptions and delete all user data. In their blog post, the co-founders expressed their gratitude for the community's support and apologized for not being able to continue providing the search engine services.

