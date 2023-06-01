Microsoft has announced the addition of the AI-powered Designer tool to its free version of Teams. With this Canva-like app, users will have access to an array of design options to create presentations, posters, digital postcards, and more, which can be effortlessly shared on social media and other channels. The Designer tool utilizes DALL-E 2, OpenAI’s text-to-image AI, for generating designs based on text prompts or user-uploaded images, providing an array of customization options for users.

The Designer tool, which was initially announced in October of the previous year, can be used through the web and even on Microsoft's Edge browser, via the sidebar. With new features such as caption generation and animated visuals introduced in April, Microsoft has plans for continued advancements in functionality in the near future.

Microsoft aims to monetize the Designer tool through Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions. As for its pricing structure, the company has yet to reveal specifics. However, Microsoft has confirmed that certain functionalities of the tool will remain available for free.

Besides the AI-powered Designer tool, other updates have also been announced, which focus on enhancing user experience and collaboration on the Teams platform:

These updates arrive amidst continued growth in the Teams platform, with daily active users nearly doubling from 145 million in 2021 to 270 million in 2022. This expansion can be attributed to the increasing trend of remote and hybrid work. Considering such integrations, platforms like no-code and low-code tools, such as AppMaster.io, are witnessing increased potential with improved collaboration and accessibility options throughout the tech industry.