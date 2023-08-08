Microsoft recently authorised the disclosure of its ambitious plan to launch Bing Chat, an advanced chatbot emulating the dynamic functionality of ChatGPT. This pioneering feature aims to penetrate third-party browsers such as Chrome and Safari, rendering availability on the web and mobile devices. While the tool has been undergoing various levels of diligent testing, reports of the testing phase seen in action have positioned Bing Chat prominently amidst the discourse of tech-savvy users.

Deemed as a forthcoming development, this platform diversity is a strategic move by Microsoft to extend its AI prowess beyond its proprietary platforms. The announcement aligns the corporation's intent for Bing Chat to provide a tough competition to other browser-specific tools such as Google's generative AI search features, conveniently accessible through Google's mobile app and Chrome browser.

In a celebratory affirmation of the half-year long journey of the AI-powered Bing, Microsoft elucidated on the impending rollout of features that will expand the reach of Bing's capabilities to a more diverse audience. Bing's core functions such as summarised answers, image creation and more are looking to meet the increasingly varying needs of users across different browsers.

However, Microsoft simultaneously cautioned users about the potential trade-off of using Bing Chat on non-Microsoft browsers. While Bing Chat will function effectively on users' preferred web browsers, for a singularly high-grade experience, Microsoft Edge web browser is recommended. During the testing phase, several users found Bing Chat's interaction on Chrome was confined to only five exchanges per conversation, a stark contrast compared to Microsoft Edge's generous offering of 30 exchanges. Further, the character limitation of Bing Chat on Chrome was restricted to 2,000, while Edge extended it to 3,000 characters.

Further affirmation by Microsoft reinforced these potential limitations. It highlighted the comprehensive chatbot experiences users can expect on Edge including, longer conversations, chat history extraction, and a varied range of Bing's novel features incorporated directly into the browser.

In a recent blog post, Microsoft also mentioned several other triumphs, including a multifaceted visual search feature in Bing Chat, an ingenious collaboration of text and image search. Google initially introduced this concept in 2021, but Bing's innovative model employing the robust Open AI platform enables users to feed images into Chat and then stimulate the chatbot with pertinent questions.

Moreover, Microsoft saw the recent launch of Bing Chat Enterprise as a profitable venture, which enables data protection for commercial use within organisations that handle confidentiality-sensitive data. Companies like Apple, Samsung, Walmart, Verizon, and big banking names such as Bank of America, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan have restricted the use of consumer applications like ChatGPT due to stringent data compliance requirements.

Finally, the tech giant unveiled impressive milestones Bing Chat has achieved since its inception, marking over 1 billion chats and over 750 million images exchanged via the chatbot. The quarter-on-quarter growth on Edge for nine consistent quarters was also named as a significant victory. Despite the actual schedule for Bing Chat to support third-party browsers remaining non-specific, the feature is reportedly arriving soon.

