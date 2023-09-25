Microsoft SwiftKey Introduces Intelligent Features Bolstered by AI

In a notable enhancement to its SwiftKey mobile keyboard application for iOS and Android, Microsoft is integrating AI-advanced capabilities alongside innovative developments in Windows 11 and Bing. The third-party app, which permits users to replace their cell phone's default keyboard with a smart version that adapts to the users' writing style, now also encompasses a range of AI-driven features comprising AI camera lenses, AI stickers, an AI editor, and the capacity to produce AI images directly from the application.

The novel AI camera lenses facilitate users in generating photos, videos, and GIFs with distinctive effects. This exciting change follows from Microsoft's alliance with Snap, creator of Snapchat. With these upgrades, users can now leverage more than 250 tools and filters in order to express themselves, as highlighted by the tech giant.

Moreover, the application is receiving AI stickers that can be created using Bing's Image Creator. This functionality enables users to fabricate stickers inspired by their own photos or selfies, providing them further engagement within various chat applications, such as WhatsApp and Messenger. These tailor-made stickers can be shared with friends and family, enriching the interactive experience.

The convenience of Bing Image Creator extends even further, as it is now directly accessible from the application's keyboard. This means a user may snap a photo or upload an existing one, and then receive instant Visual Search results from Bing in the app.

Also incorporated into the application is an AI-powered Editor feature designed to aid users in enhancing their grammar, punctuation, and spelling. To employ this function, the user simply has to select a sentence, and then he or she will get immediate feedback and proposals from the innovative Editor.

These high-tech features are gradually being executed in SwiftKey on both iOS and Android platforms.