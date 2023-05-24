Microsoft is focusing on making Windows an even more inviting platform for developers by unveiling a suite of groundbreaking updates aimed at enhancing the user experience. These major overhauls, which are marked for release to the Windows Insider dev channel this week, come amidst a period of significant growth among Windows developers, particularly in the Python community.

One of the highlighted additions is the integration of GitHub Copilot X into the Windows Terminal. This innovative feature will be accessible to users who subscribe to the service via GitHub, offering both inline support and an experimental chat experience. The chat function recommends commands, explains errors, and even allows users to carry out tasks right within the Terminal app. This move follows in the footsteps of Warp's integration of ChatGPT into its terminal just a few months prior.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is also launching Dev Home, an extensible open-source Windows app that streamlines the process for users to set up their machines, connect to code repositories, and add widgets for tracking projects or monitoring local system performance. Dev Home serves as an efficient hub for all the data and tools that developers require, whether configuring new WinGet configurations, interacting with online Dev Boxes and GitHub Codespaces, or installing new tools and packages. A new storage volume for Windows 11, dubbed Dev Drive, is also being introduced, utilizing the same Resilient File System (ReFS) behind Microsoft Azure. This integration promises up to a 30% increase in build times and dramatically improved disk performance.

It is the first time ReFS has been available for Windows client users, and a collaboration with the Windows Defender team ensures that Microsoft's security tool can now scan the drives without affecting file operations. According to Michael Harsh, the Group Program Manager for Microsoft’s Windows Platform team, the updates cater to two key themes voiced by the developer community: the tediousness of setting up an environment and the need for enhanced disk performance. Microsoft aims to address these concerns by enabling developers to create a WinGet configuration file for unattended, repeatable setups.

This user-friendly feature reduces the friction of onboarding new developers to projects and ensures they are equipped with the correct tools and framework versions. Described by Harsh as "adding orchestration to WinGet", this enhancement significantly reduces the time and effort required to set up a Windows development environment. Additionally, the upcoming Windows 11 release boasts several bonus features, such as native support for opening .tar, .7z, .gz, and .rar files directly from Windows Explorer, eliminating the need for third-party software. Users will also have the option to hide the time and date from the taskbar, a useful feature for screen recordings.

While low-code and no-code platforms like AppMaster continue to reduce development barriers across various industries, Microsoft's efforts to improve the developer experience on Windows reinforce the importance of catering to the needs of both veteran and emerging coders. As the development landscape evolves, these advancements are a testament to the continuous growth and potential of Windows in the developer community.