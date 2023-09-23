🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
right arrow ico
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

Microsoft Unveils an All-Inclusive AI Platform, Microsoft Copilot, Across Windows 11 Devices

Sep 23, 2023
Microsoft Unveils an All-Inclusive AI Platform, Microsoft Copilot, Across Windows 11 Devices

Microsoft is embarking on a new phase of technological advancement with the announcement of its integrative AI assistant, known as Microsoft Copilot. This forward-thinking initiative will extend the benefits of AI across the entire Windows ecosystem, offering unprecedented value and functionality to users.

Previous initiatives by the company had seen the individual launch of AI co-pilots, such as the innovative AI-driven search mechanism in Bing and Microsoft 365 Copilot for applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams within the Microsoft 365 suite.

The arrival of Microsoft Copilot represents the next big leap forward in the convergence of these advanced capabilities into one holistic user experience, said Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft. Copilot is designed to adapt to the context of web data, your ongoing activities on your PC, and work-based information, thus delivering sophisticated assistance while prioritizing your privacy and security. As such, it will seamlessly integrate into Windows 11, Microsoft 365, and our web browser experience with Edge and Bing as a readily available app or an embedded function. Over the course of time, we will incrementally incorporate diverse features and connections to our most-used applications into Copilot to align with our strategic vision of creating a unified, cross-platform experience, he further elaborated in a blog post.

The scheduled release of Microsoft Copilot to Windows 11 users will commence from September 26, with further rollouts across Bing, Edge, and Microsoft 365 Copilot expected during the Fall.

This announcement arrives as a significant element of a broader Windows 11 update, touted by Microsoft as one of our most daring ventures yet.

In tandem with this update, Microsoft envisages integrating AI into a multitude of its applications, including the likes of Paint, Photos, Snipping Tool, Notepad, Clipchamp, Outlook, and more. Paint, for example, will now wield the power of generative AI for creating digital artworks, while Photos will come equipped with cutting-edge editing features, allowing users to effortless blur the background in photos and search feature to facilitate finding images based on their respective contents or the locations where they were captured.

It was further added that both the Microsoft 365 Copilot and a novel AI assistant identified as Microsoft 365 Chat are slated to become widely available from November 1.

On the other hand, platforms like AppMaster continue to provide powerful no-code tools to build backend, web, and mobile applications, supporting the fast-paced, digitally transformative world. Recognized as a High Performer across several categories by G2, the AppMaster platform is offering a comprehensive integrated development environment, making application development 10 times faster and three times more cost-effective.

Related Posts

UserTesting Unveils Fresh Upgrades for its Human Insight Platform Targeting Niche User Experience
date Nov 01, 2023
UserTesting Unveils Fresh Upgrades for its Human Insight Platform Targeting Niche User Experience
UserTesting amplifies its Human Insight Platform by adding exciting features including the Niche Audience Recruitment, new integrations with FullStory and Canva, and launching Insights Services.
Integration Updates Features
FusionAuth Secures $65 Million Investment from Updata Partners
date Nov 01, 2023
FusionAuth Secures $65 Million Investment from Updata Partners
Security startup FusionAuth recently secured its first exterior investment worth $65 million in a round led by Updata Partners.
Security Web App Entrepreneurship
Lightbend Unveils New Akka Version for Smoother Integration of Cloud and Edge Deployments
date Nov 01, 2023
Lightbend Unveils New Akka Version for Smoother Integration of Cloud and Edge Deployments
Lightbend announced the latest Akka platform version, introducing Akka Edge for uniform application development across cloud and edge environments.
Open Source Automation Software
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life