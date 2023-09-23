Microsoft Unveils an All-Inclusive AI Platform, Microsoft Copilot, Across Windows 11 Devices

Microsoft is embarking on a new phase of technological advancement with the announcement of its integrative AI assistant, known as Microsoft Copilot. This forward-thinking initiative will extend the benefits of AI across the entire Windows ecosystem, offering unprecedented value and functionality to users.

Previous initiatives by the company had seen the individual launch of AI co-pilots, such as the innovative AI-driven search mechanism in Bing and Microsoft 365 Copilot for applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams within the Microsoft 365 suite.

The arrival of Microsoft Copilot represents the next big leap forward in the convergence of these advanced capabilities into one holistic user experience, said Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft. Copilot is designed to adapt to the context of web data, your ongoing activities on your PC, and work-based information, thus delivering sophisticated assistance while prioritizing your privacy and security. As such, it will seamlessly integrate into Windows 11, Microsoft 365, and our web browser experience with Edge and Bing as a readily available app or an embedded function. Over the course of time, we will incrementally incorporate diverse features and connections to our most-used applications into Copilot to align with our strategic vision of creating a unified, cross-platform experience, he further elaborated in a blog post.

The scheduled release of Microsoft Copilot to Windows 11 users will commence from September 26, with further rollouts across Bing, Edge, and Microsoft 365 Copilot expected during the Fall.

This announcement arrives as a significant element of a broader Windows 11 update, touted by Microsoft as one of our most daring ventures yet.

In tandem with this update, Microsoft envisages integrating AI into a multitude of its applications, including the likes of Paint, Photos, Snipping Tool, Notepad, Clipchamp, Outlook, and more. Paint, for example, will now wield the power of generative AI for creating digital artworks, while Photos will come equipped with cutting-edge editing features, allowing users to effortless blur the background in photos and search feature to facilitate finding images based on their respective contents or the locations where they were captured.

It was further added that both the Microsoft 365 Copilot and a novel AI assistant identified as Microsoft 365 Chat are slated to become widely available from November 1.

