Microsoft Unveils Sharepoint Embedded, Optimal for Custom Content Enterprise Apps

In a bid to modernize custom content application design for enterprises and independent software vendors (ISVs), Microsoft has introduced SharePoint Embedded into public preview. This groundbreaking initiative paves the way for the development of headless, API-only content apps, with broad-spectrum management facilities such as collaboration, security and compliance. Notably, these apps synchronize content within an organization's existing Microsoft 365 tenant.

SharePoint Embedded substantiates being a beneficial tool set for businesses that aim to craft line-of-business apps. It offers a cohesive experience for both end-users and system administrators who oversee the apps. Analogously, ISVs can harness this next-generation technology to incorporate Microsoft 365 content management capabilities into every enterprise app devised by them.

One of the key highlights of SharePoint Embedded is the provision for document management within a customer's Microsoft 365 tenant. This aspect presents a dependable and harmonized content management system, bolstered by global security and compliance functionalities.

As noted by Microsoft in a blog post outlining the detailed list of features, Sharepoint Embedded portrays a multidimensional platform favored by both Microsoft's internal products and third-party apps developed by external developers. The platform holds the distinction of powering Microsoft Loop and Microsoft Designer, two apps that were recently rolled out.

SharePoint Embedded anchors on the very stack that underpins SharePoint and OneDrive, distinguishing itself with its exceptional scalability, performance, and applicability for hyperscale use-cases. A significant reason for its prevalence stems from its enduring commitment to integrating sophisticated Microsoft 365 security and compliance features, including audit capabilities, eDiscovery, Bring Your Own Key, and several others.

The platform allows the implementation of Microsoft 365 business continuity capabilities such as autoscaling, high availability, Microsoft 365 Backup, Microsoft 365 Archive, and disaster recovery. Developers find it equally feasible to embed Microsoft 365 collaboration features into their apps, like coauthoring in Word or PowerPoint, and introduce trustworthy content management functionalities like search, content preview, and version tracking.

Moreover, developers also gain the ability to fully control the customization of user experiences concerning security, lifecycle, and management, by using core features of SharePoint Embedded.

In light of what SharePoint Embedded brings to the table, it would be intriguing to see how the technology propels the pace of custom content app development. With AppMaster and its slew of robust features, the scope for innovation and progress seems promising indeed.