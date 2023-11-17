🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
Microsoft's Launch of Copilot Studio: A Boost for Low-Code Development

Nov 17, 2023
In an exciting development for low-code enthusiasts, Microsoft has recently lifted the curtains off Microsoft Copilot Studio, an innovative low-code tool purpose-built for adjusting Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365, and creating standalone AI assistants. Amalgamating a simplicity of use with drag-and-drop holism, Copilot Studio offers users a streamlined approach towards making and launching plugins directly to Copilot for Microsoft 365.

Officially announced on November 15, this software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering is currently providing a free trial for early adopters. Potential users can access this trial via microsoft.com.

One key area where Microsoft Copilot Studio shines is the logical and data connectivity it offers. It's designed to answer business-related queries by accessing pertinent business data and protocols. Developers looking to personalize Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 for proprietary enterprise applications will find Copilot Studio an invaluable tool. They can also leverage it to establish and launch custom, standalone copilots and Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPTs), complete with appropriate access rights, data, user control parameters, and analytics.

Microsoft Copilot Studio is stacked with a comprehensive graphical builder. This feature-rich builder reinforces connectivity with back-end APIs and actions, in addition to helping create generative responses using enterprise knowledge sources like files, SharePoint, and websites. To ensure tight business control whenever necessary, the option to supplement generative responses with bespoke topic flows, manually created through the graphical builder is available.

Fresh plugins can be generated using existing platform elements, such as data sources, AI prompts, and connectors. Standout connectors pre-integrated with the platform include SAP, Workday, and ServiceNow, reaching a total of over 1,100 prebuilt connectors. This provides seamless access to valuable business data. Furthermore, Microsoft intends to facilitate integration with OpenAI services. Soon, development of custom GPTs within Copilot Studio will also be enabled.

Platforms like Copilot Studio, along with other low-code and no-code tools such as AppMaster, are rendering enterprise scenario development more accessible by simplifying the process of creating functional, tailored solutions.

