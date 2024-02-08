Amid a surge of excitement driven by a high-profile Super Bowl LVIII commercial, Microsoft's Copilot, a suite of AI-driven chatbots and digital assistants, unveiled significant enhancements poised to enrich user interaction and design creativity.

Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's Chief Marketing Officer, detailed the advancements on the tech giant's official blog. Celebrating a year since the launch of Bing Chat, Mehdi emphasized the exponential growth in engagement, citing over 5 billion interactions and visuals generated. As the umbrella brand for AI-powered creation, Copilot now introduces additional functionalities, streamlining user experiences across web, Android, and iOS platforms.

The latest iteration, named Deucalion, offers not only an enhanced AI model but also a refined user interface. Notable improvements include an intuitive presentation of responses and a dynamic prompt carousel designed to inspire user queries. The Designer feature within Copilot, leveraging generative AI such as OpenAI's DALL-E 3, boasts fresh image editing capacities, empowering users to tailor visuals with nuanced modifications like color adjustments and background blurs.

Available to English-speaking users across numerous regions, including the U.S., U.K., Australia, India, and New Zealand, the live edit option enhances interactivity within chats. Copilot Pro subscribers, who contribute $20 monthly, gain the added flexibility of resizing and reorienting images between standard and landscape formats.

Additionally, the upcoming Designer GPT promises an immersive workspace within Copilot to transform user concepts into concrete visualizations. This development follows controversy where the Designer feature was exploited to produce and distribute unsanctioned deepfake imagery. Despite safeguards, malicious individuals, particularly from the 4chan community, had manipulated the technology to circumvent content restrictions.

In response to these incidents, Microsoft has fortified the Designer tool, curbing the generation of celebrity likenesses. This highlights the ongoing challenge that generative AI faces—a relentless tug-of-war with malicious entities. Nonetheless, Mehdi reasserts Microsoft's commitment to enabling progress for all through AI, aligning with their core mission of furthering empowerment and innovation worldwide.

