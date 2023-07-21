In an attempt to amplify user experience, Meta has ushered in an assortment of enhancements for its Quest VR headsets in the latest v56 update. The significant improvements include an advanced hand tracking solution, system-wide live captions, and reinstituting the feature of livestreaming to Facebook, which was discontinued two years ago.

Meta's hand tracking upgrade, named 'Hand Tracking 2.2', concentrates primarily on 'hand responsiveness' with an aim to align the experience more closely with the controllers. To effectively showcase its potential, Meta launched a demonstration app dubbed 'Move Fast' under its App Lab. Alongside this, Meta is implementing swipe typing functionality on its virtual keyboard, providing a simpler alternative to typing than pairing and poking at virtual keys midair.

Discussing live captions, Meta announced that these can be utilized in Meta Quest TV (a dedicated app to stream VR video content), Explore, and the Meta Quest Store. 'Our ambition is to streamline usability and pave the way for a positive experience for everyone while simultaneously enhancing accessibility for individuals who are hard at hearing or Deaf,' Meta stated in a blog post. The company also expressed intentions to 'explore the feasibility' of extending this feature to 'other experiences' in the future. To further amplify accessibility, the v56 update will include customizable controller button options.

Moreover, following immense user demand, Meta has restored the ability to livestream directly from your Quest headset to Facebook. 'Designed for an effortless and user-friendly experience, the livestreaming to Facebook feature ensures high-definition video output and continuous access to a live chat panel, keeping you connected with your peers during your stream,' as per Meta. The feature will be 'gradually introduced', according to the company.

These significant updates from Meta come as part of the tech giant's continued commitment to improve and refine the user experience on its platforms.