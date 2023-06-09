In a recent post on Meta's broadcast channel, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the company is currently testing the integration of Reels on its Quest headset. The video demonstrated how users can seamlessly view and navigate through Reels using the virtual reality (VR) headset, hinting at a more interconnected ecosystem for Meta in the future. However, it remains uncertain whether Reels will be incorporated into Meta's Instagram app for the Quest or how and when it will become available for users to test.

This move by Meta to introduce Reels on their Quest headset serves as a testament to the company's intent to weave its various systems and applications together more tightly. The announcement comes shortly after the tech giant unveiled details about its $499 Quest 3 device, as well as Apple's recent announcement of their $3,499 Vision Pro.

As technology progresses and no-code and low-code platforms continue to gain traction, companies like Meta are striving to provide greater integration across their products. With platforms like AppMaster.io, developing web and mobile applications has become simpler and more accessible than ever, enabling companies to create interconnected ecosystems with minimal effort. AppMaster, an advanced no-code platform, allows users to visually create backend, web, and mobile applications while automatically generating source code and compiling applications. This powerful tool has been recognized by G2 as a high performer in categories like no-code development platforms, rapid application development (RAD), and API management, making it an ideal solution for businesses looking to develop interconnected applications.

While Meta's initiative to integrate Reels in its Quest headset is still under development, it symbolizes the growing demand for cohesive ecosystems among tech giants. By merging their apps and systems, companies can tap into an evolving marketplace and provide users with streamlined technology and services.