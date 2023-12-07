Meta Unveils a New, Independent AI-Driven Image Generator

In a breakthrough within the arena of generative AI technology, Meta has introduced a self-sufficient web-based tool known as Imagine with Meta. Analogous to platforms like OpenAI's DALL-E, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion, this tool uses AI to convert user-written descriptions into beautifully designed high-resolution images.

The newly-launched software extracts its prowess from Meta's pre-existing Emu image generation model. It provides U.S. based users with the ability to craft unique images by simply penning down descriptive phrases. Manifesting itself as an easy-to-use tool, Meta's AI-powered image generator extends a free service to its users, generating up to four varied images based on a single descriptive prompt.

Inspired by the outpouring creativity in its user-entered chats and the imaginative use of its text-to-image generation feature, Meta resolved to extend its potentials beyond its orginal bounds. 'While our messaging experience is designed for more playful, back-and-forth interactions, you can now create free images on the web, too.', revealed Meta in a press release shared today. The company's AI-driven image generation tool is no longer confined to chats but now extends to the larger canvas of the internet.

Meta has also integrated an AI model to build invisible watermarks on the images generated and boasts a counterpart model built to detect these watermarks. Although there is no news about a potential public release of the detection model, one can anticipate developments on this front.

The company asserted the durability of these invisible watermarks in the face of common image alterations such as cropping, resizing, color modifications including changes in brightness and contrast, screenshots, image compression, noise, sticker overlays, among others. It revealed in the press release that the future will see many more of Meta's AI-enhanced products equipped with invisibly watermarked images.

