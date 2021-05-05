As the low-code software trend continues to gain momentum, it seems that nearly every technology vendor is aiming to establish a foothold in this booming sector. From database companies and security specialists to Internet of Things (IoT) players and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) vendors, the rapid proliferation of low-code and no-code platforms attests to their immense potential in the tech industry.

Some notable names in the low-code landscape include Appian, Mendix, and OutSystems, alongside others such as Betty Blocks, Pega, and Zoho. Of course, tech giants like Microsoft and Google have also ventured into the low-code market with their own offerings.

The low-code approach is now extending its reach into various aspects of technology. For instance, the recent release of Mendix 9 introduces new features that touch upon data integration, artificial intelligence (AI), workflow, and process automation. These advancements allow even non-technical users to create custom, automated workflows and harness the power of AI, further bridging the gap between IT experts and citizen developers.

The Mendix Workflow Editor simplifies the process of creating business workflows by offering an intuitive drag-and-drop interface that does not require extensive programming skills. Users can develop standalone workflow tools or integrate them into their existing Mendix solutions. The company's workflow management capabilities go beyond what is possible with standalone Robotic Process Automation (RPA) tools by integrating various data sources, AI features, and user-friendly interfaces.

Another addition is the Mendix Data Hub, a tool that enables both professional and citizen developers to access and use curated data sets, making data integration seamless and streamlined. This feature ensures that IT teams maintain control over data access and usage, while developers can incorporate data into their applications with ease.

The latest version of Mendix also comes with an enhanced Control Center, giving IT managers a comprehensive overview of their organization's Mendix ecosystem. This includes monitoring user access, application usage, and overall resource management. Granular role-based security measures and audit trails ensure that IT teams can effectively oversee the actions of citizen developers working within the platform, maintaining control and accountability.

Interestingly, low-code and no-code platforms are now proving valuable to professional developers as well. By utilizing these tools, skilled coders can optimize their productivity and focus on creating more advanced, custom software solutions. Mendix 9 introduces the AI Performance Bot, an intelligent assistant that helps developers adhere to design and performance best practices. This automated tool identifies inefficient patterns and suggests recommendations for improvement, streamlining the development process.

As low-code platforms continue to evolve, they are transforming the way both non-technical users and professional developers approach software creation. AppMaster is one such platform that offers a powerful no-code solution that caters to a diverse range of customers, democratizing the software development process and amplifying organizational efficiency.