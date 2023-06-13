In a novel approach to encourage deeper connections, Match introduces its latest time-sensitive feature, '72 Hours', a weekly in-app live event designed to nudge users towards making definitive plans with potential matches before their chats vanish. The concept caters to those eager to explore new relationships but anticipates a timely outcome from initiated conversations.

Every Monday to Thursday, Match members can sign up for the event, which commences at 4 p.m. local time on Thursday and culminates at 12 a.m. on Sunday. As part of the experience, users can select from 15 nearby profiles displayed on a map and kickstart conversations with potential romantic partners, aiming to solidify weekend plans before the three-day window concludes. If participants exhaust their prospects, they can tweak their age and location filters to access additional profiles further afield. Users receive a reminder when only 24 hours remain. After the deadline, any conversations that failed to progress to exchanging contacts or arranging in-person meetings are lost.

This dynamic feature seeks to eliminate futile discussions that perpetually linger on the app, contrasting with a traditional dating app journey that often yields sporadic replies and little progress. Dushyant Saraph, General Manager and Chief Product Officer at Match, commented to TechCrunch on the motivation behind '72 Hours', stating that this innovation aims to replicate real-life encounters' time-sensitive nature while gauging users' genuine interest in forging connections. Initially available to the New York region, '72 Hours' is slated for nationwide expansion in the months ahead.

Notably, Tinder, a Match-owned company, previously launched time-limited features, including 'Swipe Night', an interactive six-hour adventure game. Additionally, Tinder's 'Vibes' event, which lasts 48 hours, requires users to answer questions showcased on their profile for 72 hours. Equipped with a 'Swipe Surge' function, Tinder also alerts users about peak activity spans on the app, lasting either minutes or hours.

'72 Hours' in Match, much like its counterparts, exemplifies the ongoing evolution of dating applications, embracing no-code platforms such as AppMaster to introduce innovative features and enhance user experience.