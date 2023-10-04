🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
LinearB Set to Unveil No-Cost DORA Metrics Dashboard for Enhanced Developer Efficiency

Oct 04, 2023
In a significant move, software delivery specialist LinearB is gearing up to introduce a cost-free DORA Metrics dashboard. Celebrated for its emphasis on DevOps metrics, the DORA Metrics platform enables teams to evaluate their performance metrics on four critical parameters - deployment regularity, lead time for modifications, mean time to recovery, and the change failure rate. This evaluation subsequently categorizes development teams as elite or low performers.

The innovative dashboard is currently operating on a waitlist basis, but is extensively available to individuals possessing zero-cost LinearB accounts. One of its key attractions is the absence of a usage cap on users or Git repositories.

Beyond offering access to DORA Metrics, the gratis dashboard is packed with an array of additional measurement metrics, such as pull request size and merge frequency. These inclusionary metrics, as per LinearB, are instrumental in helping teams anticipate performance trends and evaluate the developer experience.

In a bid to cater to a wider clientele, LinearB also offers a premium version of its DORA Metrics dashboard, packed with an assortment of extra perks. These include an extended length of data retention, flexible look-back configurations, and a broader set of metrics, including project delivery and resource allocation. These bonus metrics can guide team leaders in aligning R&D investments with critical business priorities and fostering enhanced predictions for project deliverables.

Explaining the value proposition of the dashboard, Ori Keren, the CEO and co-founder of LinearB, noted, “Our strategic goal revolves around empowering each development team across the globe to enhance operational efficiency and boost bottom-line impacts significantly. Teams can hardly attain elite performance without the availability of pivotal metrics that allow them to benchmark and measure their output against industry standards. By offering free access to DORA Metrics for the community, we hand over the essential visibility instruments required to boost their efficacy and gear their work to drive business results.”

It's interesting to note how this initiative by LinearB mirrors the principles of platforms like AppMaster. With its no-code capabilities and a robust set of app-building features, AppMaster has also been instrumental in empowering users to optimize their operational efficiency.

