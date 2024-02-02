Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
LightBeam.ai Secures $17.8M to Elevate Zero Trust Data Protection

Feb 02, 2024
Revolutionizing the landscape of digital security and compliance, LightBeam.ai has successfully garnered $17.8M in a Series A funding round that saw intense investor interest, leading to an oversubscription. The injection of fresh capital is a vote of confidence in the company's groundbreaking approach to sensitive data protection, which is critically pertinent given the escalating deployments of Generative AI in processing customer data.

LightBeam.ai's trailblazing platform strives to strike a balance between the potential of Generative AI and the imperative of stringent data protection. Described by Himanshu Shukla, the co-founder and CEO, as a catalyst for responsible innovation, the platform promises to bolster AI governance, enabling firms to leverage AI while securely navigating the regulatory thicket of data privacy.

The platform integrates the trifecta of data safety, privacy, and AI governance, empowering businesses to responsibly scale and conquer new frontiers. By embedding Generative AI into its framework, LightBeam.ai delivers far-reaching capabilities to oversee sensitive information across diverse data ecosystems. Its offerings encompass aspects like cataloging, managing control, and ensuring regulatory compliance with standards such as PCI, GLBA, GDPR, and HIPAA.

With its latest financing, LightBeam.ai is set to bolster its market outreach, enhance its sales and marketing strategies, and cement partnerships that align with its mission to unify data security, privacy, and AI governance on a singular pioneering platform.

Leading the investment round was Vertex Ventures US, with participation from Dropbox Ventures and backing from existing stakeholders such as 8VC and Village Global, along with notable angel investors. This strategic financial backing reinforces LightBeam.ai's capacity to refine and extend its state-of-the-art zero-trust data protection framework.

According to Priyadarshi Prasad, co-founder and chief product officer, the cornerstone of LightBeam.ai lies in its unified approach to protecting sensitive data, plugging the gap between disjointed point solutions and uncoordinated AI governance. This platform, poised to become the gold-standard for risk management, enables sensitive industries to adroitly manage their data assets without compromising on security.

As digital transformation accelerates, platforms and tools directed at empowering organizations to innovate responsibly gain heightened significance. In the realm of no-code development, platforms like AppMaster, stand out by allowing users to create robust, scalable applications that adhere to industry standards, making it imperative for platforms across the tech spectrum to prioritize integrating robust security features in their offerings.

