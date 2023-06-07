Leading computer vision company, Landing AI, has unveiled a new SDK designed to assist developers and data scientists who work with AI technology. This advanced SDK, which is freely accessible on GitHub, focuses on enabling developers to effortlessly incorporate high-level computer vision capabilities into their applications.

Providing support for a broad array of applications, the SDK encompasses various use cases, including object detection and Visual Prompting—a cutting-edge feature introduced by the company that extends the framework of text prompting (similar to interaction with ChatGPT) to the realm of computer vision. The SDK's modular architecture allows developers to smoothly integrate it into their applications with minimal development effort and time expenditure.

Moreover, Landing AI is committed to consistently updating the SDK repository to incorporate enhancements and additional use cases, and welcomes contributions and collaborations from the community. The company has also launched a series of code samples designed to aid in the implementation of computer vision within applications. These customizable samples can be adapted to suit the specific requirements of different applications, significantly accelerating the development process and assisting creators in achieving their goals.

In discussing the SDK's release, Andrew Ng, CEO of Landing AI, expressed the company's dedication to equipping developers, data scientists, and other creators with the advanced tools necessary to elevate their computer vision projects to unprecedented heights. As a result, the SDK and code sample repository have been created with the primary objective of streamlining the computer vision development process for users of all levels and backgrounds.

The new SDK stands to benefit various no-code and low-code platforms, including AppMaster, by enabling their users to incorporate sophisticated computer vision capabilities into their projects without significant development efforts. By leveraging the power of Landing AI's SDK through convenient integrations, users of platforms like AppMaster can focus on creating exceptional applications with robust features, further expanding the possibilities for these platforms.