JFrog Unveils Comprehensive Developer Tools in Association with Atlassian, Datadog, and Splunk at KubeCon + CNC North America Event

In a move targeted at harnessing the expanding shift towards the cloud and facilitating agile scaling for organizations, JFrog, the leading pioneer in facilitating organizations to produce, distribute, and automate software updates, has unveiled integrations developed in-house with developer tools. These latest creations which comprise Atlassian, Datadog, and Splunk were launched at KubeCon + CNC North America 2023 held in Chicago.

Besides, the tech giant has also introduced superior features to its own platform with a prominent focus on secure cloud-based application development. In a market where scaling promptly is the need of the hour, especially with the rising propensity towards the cloud, the prime objective of these integrations proposed by JFrog revolves around software supply chain security concerns. In line with this, the firm fervently underlines its commitment to consistently invest in its comprehensive global partner ecosystem and promote innovation.

Long-awaited improvements, such as JFrog Security within Jira Cloud, now allows JFrog's security data to seamlessly integrate with Jira. This transformative integration enhances application security, compliance, and vulnerability management, eventually making them integral elements of the development processes for developers. This not only ensures releases of the highest integrity at scale but also bolsters collaboration and fosters automation.

As of now, this novel integration is available for testing under the beta mode. Seen as a groundbreaking development in open beta for JFrog SaaS clients, JFrog Workers provide a serverless environment for executing both JFrog's and third-party execution workflows. This enables more secured assembly and execution of custom scripts, thereby strengthening the automation process and securely connecting developer workflows.

Besides the aforementioned features, the firm's portfolio also includes PagerDuty Security Incident Alerts, introduced as part of the JFrog Xray's integration with PagerDuty. This, coupled with Datadog Log Analytics, can be used for out-of-the-box log streaming for JFrog SaaS Customers to Datadog and Splunk. Expected to hit the market in open beta mode in Q4-23, these advancements poised the firm at a competitive edge.

To quote Gal Marder, executive vice president of strategy at JFrog, on the company's growth strategy, "The rising complexity in the software ecosystems of today has necessitated the development of premium integrations between developer tools. This is instrumental in not only enhancing the delivery timeline without affecting the security but also in safeguarding the software supply chain considering both the stages - development and production." He also added that he eagerly looks forward to further collaborate with partners on learning potentials and go-to-market strategies to add value to customers who wish to securely migrate and innovate in the cloud.

