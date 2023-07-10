The text-centric application Threads, developed by Instagram, has clocked 100 million registrations within an astonishing five days. The app, poised as a stern competitor to Twitter, was officially rolled out on June 6, according to reliable tracking sources.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, shared the app's exhilarating initial journey that witnessed two million registrations in merely two hours, five million in four hours, and a staggering 10 million sign-ups in the first seven hours following launch. By the subsequent morning, the app had drawn over 30 million enthusiasts eager to explore this new text-focused social platform.

Until the advent of Threads, OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot revelled in the glory of being among the quickest growing consumer products, having reached the milestone of 10 million daily users within 40 days and 100 million monthly users roughly within a span of two months. Remarkably, Threads outshone this record in its debut month by already marking the achievement of garnering 100 million active monthly users. However, the real test of endurance lies in sustaining the user traction on the platform.

Despite the considerable interest in Meta's newly minted text-based social application, several key features lacked in Threads. For instance, the app doesn’t currently offer support for ActivityPub — the protocol utilised for posts on decentralised networks. Meta, however, confirmed that it's working on this integration, but until this feature is rolled out, the app remains disconnected from the Fediverse.

Moreover, Threads is equipped with a read-only web interface and lacks support for a post search facility, direct messages, hashtags, and a “Following” feed. Owing to Instagram's regulations, Threads also follows a stringent policy against nudity, which contrasts sharply with another Twitter rival - Bluesky, which allows it.

Regardless of these limitations, attracting 100 million users within such a brief time indeed signifies a remarkable achievement for Threads. By the looks of it, the premature success insinuates that Threads could be here to stay, poised to reshape the landscape of social media in the days ahead.

