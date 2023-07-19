In a remarkable move, Instagram has announced forthcoming enhancements to its already popular Reels templates, striving to simplify the process for its community in creating captivating short-format videos. This is seen as another move to step-up its game in an ever-intensifying competition with rival platform, TikTok.

Promising a user-friendly experience, Instagram is launching a new feature called the 'Template Browser'. This enhancement allows users to conveniently sift through and select templates by varying categories and is accessible via several routes in the app. The recommened and trending templates will be readily available for users to browse, alongside the facility to explore previously saved templates or audios. To initiate the experience, users can tap the 'create' button from the home page, select the 'Reel' option and navigate to 'Templates' via camera gallery. Alternatively, through the Reels Tab, templates could be accessed by clicking the camera icon.

While exploring Reels, users would now have the option to directly utilise a preferred template. By tapping the 'Use Template' button on a particular Reel, they could promptly kickstart their creative process. To further enhance user understanding, the platform will feature a 'Template by' button in the reel, directing users to a page showcasing diverse renditions of the template by various users. Undoubtedly, the user-centric experience is quintessentially reflected in TikTok's similar template and effect concept.

Instagram not just stops at this but intensifies its user-centric approach much beyond. The recreation and editing toolkit for templates will witness an augmentation. The upcoming upgrade ensures that the chosen audio, number of clips, duration of each clip, and AR effects are instantly added to the user's Reel upon template selection. In a matter of weeks, Instagram aims to automatically incorporate text and transitions found in the original Reel.

The platform envisages a flexible, personalized creation process for its community. Thus, template customization will be feasible, allowing users to fine-tune their content by adding or removing clips, tweaking individual clip timings, or modifying any preloaded component. Instagram assures its continued commitment to refine the Reels experience on its platform by further developing the Reels templates in an interactive, engaging way.

Nurturing trends, creativity, and fun remain the cornerstone of the template innovation. Stating in its blog, the platform highlighted that users would be able to express their creativity or join a trend with just a few taps using Reels templates. Indeed, no-code platforms such as AppMaster enable the creation of engaging content with a few clicks, mirroring the growing trend in the tech industry towards more accessible, user-friendly creation tools.