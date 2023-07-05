Apple’s Game Porting Tool, a breakthrough toolkit launched at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, has just received its first update. This revolutionary software aids game developers in the complex task of porting Windows games over to macOS. Based on Wine, an esteemed open-source platform, the tool enables the transformation of Windows applications for Unix environments, which include macOS and Linux.

The updated tool showcases several advancements over the original Wine, most notably its capacity to convert DirectX 12 to Metal 3 in real-time. Developers can employ the Game Porting Tool to transit Windows games to a macOS environment, following this with novel tools that transition DirectX graphics to Metal. Consequently, the games can operate natively, delivering superior performance.

While primarily intended to assist developers, Apple’s Game Porting Tool is also accessible to any user familiar with Terminal, allowing them to effortlessly run Windows games on their Mac. In its recent update, this tool has been improved significantly, offering a suite of instrumental enhancements.

Known as the Game Porting Toolkit beta 1.0.2, the updated tool offers substantial enhancements to game performance. Andrew Tsai, popular YouTuber, conducted a series of tests with this updated version and observed higher frame rates across several scenarios.

For instance, the frame rate for the popular game Elden Ring increased from 26 frames per second (FPS) to 32 FPS on a Mac powered by the M1 Max chip. When running Cyberpunk on an M2 Ultra Mac, the average FPS doubled from 8 to 18.

However, it appears the Game Porting Tool has minor compatibility challenges with Apple’s M1 Ultra and M2 Ultra chips, as games perform better on less potent chips. The likely culprit is the UltraFusion technology, which combines two Max chips into one. It could be possible that the tool does not yet fully support this innovative technology.

Despite this minor hurdle, the game Cyberpunk attains 40 FPS on M1 Max and games like Horizon Zero Dawn and Resident Evil 2, previously incompatible with the tool, now operate seamlessly. Notably, the updated Game Porting Tool now supports 32-bit software, although performance for these games remains lacklustre at present.

The primary function of the Game Porting Tool is for developers to test games for their potential compatibility with macOS. However, as the tool is available for download on the Apple Developer website, any user can employ it to run Windows games. Its installation requires several Terminal commands, and it currently operates only on Apple Silicon Macs running the most recent macOS Sonoma beta.

