IBM Introduces Watsonx Code Assistant for Application Modernization and IT Automation

Technology giant IBM has broadened its toolset with the launch of Watsonx Code Assistant. Designed to cater to the multifaceted requirements of IT automation and application upgrades, Watsonx Code Assistant comprises two main modules: Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed, and Code Assistant for Z.

Adopting a generative artificial intelligence (AI) approach, the Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed equips IT personnel with tools for tasks such as network setting or software deployment. Conversely, the Code Assistant for Z leverages the same technology to aid in the modernization of mainframe applications, and offers COBOL to Java translation capabilities.

Beyond these, Code Assistant for Z finds utility in application discovery, refactoring of business services, and code transformation. Future development plans include integrating automated confirmation testing into the tool.

However, IBM clarifies that the objective behind Watsonx is not just to transform COBOL applications into Java ones but to strike a harmonious utilization of the two. Kyle Charlet, IBM Fellow and Chief Technology Officer of Z Software at IBM, commented: 'Each language has its own unique strengths and customers should retain total control over their choice of the language for their business requirements. Regardless of client preference, IBM upholds interoperability and optimisation for IBM Z capabilities, enabling clients to leverage their existing application investments.'

IBM has set its sights on incorporating more programming languages into the tool in the future.

Watsonx Code Assistant builds on IBM's proprietary Granite foundation model. The company is presently striving to identify new avenues to train the model encompassing domain-specific expertise for extending AI generative functionality to more facets, including code generation and explanation.

Kareem Yusuf, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Product Management and Growth at IBM Software, said, 'Watsonx Code Assistant is joining an expanding portfolio of Watsonx assistants providing enterprises with tangible methods to implement generative AI.' He also added, 'Watson Code Assistant renders AI-assisted code development and application modernization tools to developers in an organically integrated manner that is designed to be non-intrusive — to help bridge skills gaps and enhance productivity.'

