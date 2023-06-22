During the HasuraCon annual conference, API and GraphQL company Hasura unveiled several new products and features, which include the Hasura Data Delivery Network (DDN), Hasura Schema Registry, Hasura Native Data Connector for MongoDB, Native Queries and Logical Models, Open Domain Data Specification (Open DDS), and Native Data Connector (NDC) SDK.

The Hasura DDN is an innovative edge network designed for running high-performance, low-latency data APIs. It optimizes performance by automatically redirecting client requests to the nearest Hasura instance, thereby minimizing round-trip time and decreasing latency. As Hasura claims, the DDN enables developers to iterate API changes in under a second — a stark contrast to traditional API building methods that involve building, validating, and testing the code, which might take minutes or even hours and is typically difficult to do on a large scale.

DDN can be integrated with distributed databases like CockroachDB, Amazon Aurora, and YugaByte. It will soon be available on Hasura Cloud or as a self-hosted solution. Furthermore, the Hasura Schema Registry is another novel tool that simplifies the management, governance, and collaboration on federated GraphQL APIs. This registry allows developers to control and audit schema changes, providing greater confidence when publishing adjustments to production applications.

Thanks to the introduction of the new Data Connector for MongoDB, customers can now leverage Hasura's platform with MongoDB, a popular NoSQL data store. With this connector, developers can automatically generate a GraphQL API from their MongoDB collections and documents. Although Hasura already offers connectors for Snowflake, MySQL, MariaDB, and Oracle, this is the first time they have added support for a NoSQL data store.

Native Queries and Logical Models afford developers a myriad of query possibilities and capabilities. As stated by Hasura, these features empower developers to include their database’s query language capabilities in the auto-generated APIs provided by Hasura. In addition, the company announced new open-source developments in Open DDS and Native Data Connector. Open DDS, formerly known as GraphQL Data Specification, enables developers to build enterprise-grade APIs utilizing a domain model-driven approach.

The Native Data Connector, previously called the GraphQL Data Connector, facilitates the creation of custom data agents by developers. The open-sourcing of this project is expected to provide developers with increased support for building their agents. Tanmai Gopal, co-founder and CEO of Hasura, expressed his enthusiasm for the new innovations:

“This is the largest and most significant set of innovations that we have created to date in our journey to make data APIs available and beneficial to all developers. Hasura DDN introduces a number of industry firsts and does more to reduce the time needed for data to make it from provider to consumer than any other Hasura capability. We are extremely proud of what we have accomplished since the last HasuraCon and look forward to showing the community what else we have in store.”

No-code solutions like Hasura's platform and AppMaster.io are revolutionizing the way developers create and deploy applications, making it easier for organizations and individual developers to streamline their processes, reduce development time, and scale projects efficiently. Moving forward, we can anticipate even further advancements in the low-code and no-code sectors.