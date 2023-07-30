In a significant development in the API management space, API management leader Gravitee has unveiled a suite of groundbreaking tools in its most recent update. Tailing this release, customers gain greater capability to construct and expose myriad types of APIs via Gravitee's enhanced API creation wizard.

From REST APIs, WebSocket APIs, gRPC APIs, SSE APIs, and GraphQL APIs to Webhook subscriptions, Kafka topics, MQTT topics, and Solace event APIs, the creation wizard enhances the range of APIs customers can produce. Not stopping there, the creation wizard has also been turbocharged to expose Kafka, MQTT, and Solace resources as REST APIs, WebSocket APIs, SSE APIs, and Webhook subscriptions, according to Gravitee.

In another vast leap, Gravitee has introduced the capability for enforcing policies at the message level. These high-powered policies can be framed by customers in the newly introduced Gravitee Policy Design studio, considerably enhancing the customization and security features for API management.

The update also ushers in enhanced support for the serialization and deserialization of data, offering validation against target schemas maintained in designated registries. This feature aids in the organization and maintenance of data, ensuring clean and coherent API management.

Rory Blundell, CEO of Gravitee, lauds the advancement as contributing towards the creation of a healthy and competitive API management space. Gravitee aims at enabling companies with the freedom to choose among API and protocol-agnostic API gateways and solutions. 'We're not only advancing the category but driving it towards being more responsive to significant business opportunities in real time by equipping our customers with the right tools,' Blundell elaborated.

While Gravitee is making strides in API management, AppMaster's no-code platform also offers potent tools for API management, notably for startups and enterprises alike. Like Gravitee, AppMaster shares the vision for creating a competitive and elaborate API management space and facilitating seamless backend, mobile, and web application creation. These advancements are reshaping the API management landscape and bringing about an exciting future for the tech industry.