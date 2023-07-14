In a startling announcement, Grammarly, a leading AI-based text editing service, revealed that it would be winding down the operations of its Text Editor Software Development Kit (SDK) by January 10, 2024. The tool, presently embedded within several applications, offers automated text editing services. Post the given date, the tool will cease to function across all platforms that it has been integrated with.

The idea behind this demobilization appears to stem from a need to redistribute the company's internal engineering resources more efficiently. The surprising move is seemingly part of the corporate strategy to focus more intently on enhancing the core product offering, shares Drew Endick, the Senior Manager for Platform Partners at Grammarly.

Endick further elaborated on the subject, indicating that the company is keen on implementing Artificial Intelligence within its tool, in an effort to stay competitive in the ever-evolving software market. The rise of generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, substantiates the inescapable need for this development.

"The decision to phase out the Text Editor SDK is aimed at leveraging resources to better address challenges faced by enterprises. This step would help us accommodate the burgeoning demand and also blend in AI features within the tool," Endick communicated to TechCrunch via email.

According to the company, the SDK, ever since its launch has been put to test by thousands of developers, and its utility has been brought to life in hundreds of applications. With its impending shutdown, these developers will be compelled to modify their software in order to replace the void that will be left by the tool's termination.

API modifications, especially of ones as young as Grammarly's two-year-old Text Editor SDK, are generally frowned upon in the industry due to the colossal impact they could potentially have on its existing user base. However, Grammarly is seemingly trying to lessen the blow by working alongside the developer community to find possible solutions.

"We are aware that the product may be sorely missed by developers who have integrated the SDK into their applications. We are ready to offer all possible help to smoothen the transition towards the removal of the tool from their apps," ascertained Endick.

Moreover, the company has confirmed that there will be no additional features rolled out for the SDK prior to the shutdown in January. "Developers who have been utilizing the Text Editor SDK will need to make arrangements for its removal from their apps before the stipulated cut-off date of January 10, 2024," concluded Endick.