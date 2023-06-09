In a bid to make the password management process more secure and user-friendly, Google is introducing biometric authentication to the Password Manager tool built into its popular Chrome browser. This feature will offer an added layer of security by requiring fingerprint or facial recognition before autofilling passwords on the desktop version of Chrome.

While Android and iOS users have had access to biometric authentication for some time, the upcoming update will bring this feature to desktop users, ensuring a more secure experience. The availability of specific biometrics in the Password Manager on desktop will depend on the connected hardware (e.g., a fingerprint reader) and the compatibility of the PC's operating system. Google has yet to announce a precise release date for this feature but promises it will be available 'soon'.

Along with the biometric security enhancements, the Password Manager now has a dedicated home in Chrome on the desktop. Users can launch the tool by clicking the 'Password Manager' shortcut in the Chrome menu, the 'Manage passwords' button that appears when Chrome prompts a user to autofill a saved password, or the optional new desktop shortcut.

In addition, the Password Manager on iOS will soon integrate Google's Password Checkup tool to flag weak and reused passwords. This feature will be available in the coming months. The iOS version will also receive a larger, more tappable prompt for autofilling passwords and grouping for multiple accounts, which will facilitate signing into websites and viewing long lists of passwords. These updates are expected to roll out within this week.

Beyond platform-specific updates, Google is introducing usability improvements for Password Manager users on both desktop and mobile. These enhancements include the ability to add notes to saved credentials for multiple logins for one website and associated PIN numbers. This feature can be accessed on a PC by clicking the 'key' icon when logged into a website.

Moreover, Password Manager now supports easier password importing from other password management applications. On a PC, Chrome can directly import passwords using a .csv file, provided the previous password manager supports this format.

These updates come roughly a year after Google combined its Chrome and Android password managers, streamlining the design and adding functionalities, such as automatic password alerts for breached credentials. Unlike some competitors, Google's Password Manager is a free service specifically aimed at keeping users engaged with other Google apps and services like Chrome. Therefore, improving its capabilities, such as with these latest updates, remains essential to the company.

