Google's DeepMind Works with Google Cloud to Launch SynthID, A Tool for Watermarking AI-Generated Imagery

A joint venture between Google's artificial intelligence research arm, DeepMind, and Google Cloud has led to the creation of SynthID, a revolutionary tool that embeds invisible watermarks in AI-generated images. The tool is designed exclusively for images created by Google’s image-generating model.

SynthID, now in beta and available to select users of Vertex AI — Google’s arena for the development of AI applications and models, infuses a digital watermark directly into an image's pixels. Remarkably, despite this integration, the watermark remains hidden from the human eye yet can be detected by an algorithm.

The proprietary technology for creating SynthID currently supports only Google's text-to-image model, Imagen, which is exclusively available on Vertex AI. This move comes as Google previously declared its intention to incorporate metadata to signal media content generated by AI models; with SynthID, Google is taking another step in this direction.

The creators of SynthID have maintained that the watermark placed by the tool continues to persist even after significant modifications to an image, such as altering its colors or hyper compressing it. According to DeepMind, the tool, created in collaboration with Google Research (Google’s R&D division), capitalizes on two AI models: one for watermarking and another for identification. These two facets underwent simultaneous training on a wide variety of images.

However, despite its cutting-edge technology, SynthID is not infallible in recognizing watermarked images, failing to offer absolute confidence. However, it can differentiate between instances where an image might possess a watermark and instances where an image is highly likely to encapsulate one.

While SynthID might be vulnerable to extreme image manipulations, it exposes a promising technical way to facilitate responsible dealings with AI-generated content by individuals and organizations. The blog post further stated that SynthID might evolve in pace with other AI models and mediums such as text, audio, and video.

