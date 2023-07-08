Internet conglomerate, Google, is set to raise the bar in the fintech industry by enhancing its Wallet functionality with a new and hotly awaited feature - pass sharing. Once the longstanding request of many users, pass sharing was anticipated since the Google Pay era.

According to a report from 9to5Google, developers at Google hinted at the possibility of sharing valuable assets via Google Wallet on a feature list for the Google Play system in July. Albeit, this reference was seen to vanish later, it has set the anticipatory mood for Android users for the upcoming update.

Ensuing updates on Google's official Support Page indicate that Google Wallet users will soon be able to transfer 'certain passes' to other users on the platform, consequently improving user convenience and experience twofold. The touted feature is confirmed by Google spokesperson, Leismer Schulten, who noted that relevant examples include not limited to event tickets and boarding passes.

The companies responsible for issuing passes through Google Wallet hold the discretion to enable this feature, thereby granting the users to share their passes. As the Google Play system updates continue to roll out across July, the companies who support this new feature will soon be announced.

Issued passes can henceforth be identified by a distinct 'Share' icon slated to hover above them. Google has, however, cautioned users regarding the feature's fine print: 'Once a link is shared, it cannot be unsend, and the recipient reserves the right to forward the pass indiscriminately.'

Google Wallet is not a novice in feature updates. Recent weeks have witnessed several enhancements, including support for Maryland state IDs, driver’s licenses, and the capability to upload passes by capturing their images. The latest addition in the pipeline silently promises to reduce the hassle of coordinating entertainment and travel reservations for friends and family.

However, Google's late entry to the pass sharing feature spotlight is overshadowed by Apple Wallet that has supported pass sharing for several years. But, with its proven prowess in innovating and enhancing user experience, Google's new addition is undoubtedly poised to leave its mark in the industry.

