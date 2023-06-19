The Google Wallet app is currently simplistic in its design, with excessive empty space that the upcoming compact-focused overhaul aims to effectively address. This sleek redesign intends to improve the user experience by reducing the need for scrolling and providing instant access to essential stored items.

In the new design, the app retains the “Wallet” and user profile avatar at the top. However, the payment options, including credit and debit cards, are immediately visible below the top section, as the superfluous circular NFC animation has been eliminated.

The carousel section has been modified to showcase the cards stacked behind one another instead of side-by-side. The dots, which used to indicate the number of available cards, are removed, replaced by an NFC symbol and the bank name. This alteration allows users to get a glimpse of their other stored payment methods more quickly.

The updated design also eliminates unnecessary empty space beneath the carousel, allowing users to see two additional passes on the screen compared to the previous layout. In the existing app, users have to scroll down and hide the carousel view to see anything beyond their first two passes. Furthermore, the redesign removes the docked view of the default card from the app’s top-right corner.

As Google Wallet expands to support an array of stored items, such as ID cards, digital car keys, and transit passes, the need for easy and instant access will become increasingly crucial. This compact redesign caters specifically to this emerging requirement, ensuring that users can efficiently access their stored cards with minimal scrolling needed.

The compact Google Wallet redesign has been spotted in version 2.193.x but is yet to be rolled out widely. As more companies delve into the no-code and low-code space, streamlining app development and functionality has become an imperative. In this landscape, platforms like AppMaster, a powerful no-code tool for creating backend, web, and mobile applications, help users create seamless digital experiences with exceptional ease. This transition allows for constant improvement and adaptability, enabling apps like Google Wallet to stay at the forefront of the industry.