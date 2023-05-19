Google has revised its inactive account policy to clarify that YouTube videos will no longer be deleted from accounts that have not been active in two years. The update follows backlash from internet users concerned about the preservation of old YouTube accounts, which contain a wealth of internet history and personal memories, including content from deceased users.

Initially, Google stated that any inactive account would be deleted after two years of inactivity. However, after receiving feedback, the company amended its policy to exclude YouTube videos from the deletion process. The updated policy post now reads, "We do not have plans to delete accounts with YouTube videos at this time."

The primary reason for Google's new inactive account policy is to combat fraud. In its announcement, the company explained that inactive accounts are easier to exploit, with a 10x lesser likelihood of having two-step verification set up compared to active accounts. Once compromised, these abandoned accounts can be used for identity theft or to spread unwanted or malicious content, such as spam.

While deleting old accounts may save Google money in server costs, the updated policy ensures that internet users can continue to access troves of historical content and precious memories on YouTube. For other Google services, such as Google Workspace and Google Photos, the deletion process will not commence until December 2023, beginning with accounts that were deleted and never used again.

Users with old accounts will have ample time to log in and secure their content, with Google defining activity as something as simple as using Google to log into another app. Prior to deleting an account, Google will send the user multiple notifications, including to their recovery address.

Aside from YouTube, other tech companies have also begun addressing inactive accounts. Twitter owner Elon Musk recently announced plans to purge dormant accounts, sparking similar concerns about preserving digital memories and internet history.

