In a move to compete with Apple and Samsung on the weather app front, Google has introduced a full-fledged weather app for Pixel devices, starting with the launch of the Pixel Tablet. While Pixel phones have been displaying the current weather through widgets for some time, tapping those widgets simply opened a basic screen featuring a weather frog and limited weather information. The newly designed weather app offers a more comprehensive experience, without sacrificing the charm of the previous version.

The updated weather application can be accessed via the same widgets as before, as there is no icon available for launching the app directly. The new interface includes an appealing design, along with a 10-day and 24-hour forecast, as well as reports on wind, humidity, barometric pressure, and UV index. Users can also access the current sun position, sunrise and sunset times, and hourly breakdowns for precipitation, wind, and humidity. The app's layout provides all this information on an easy-to-read single screen, complete with enjoyable animations reflecting the current weather conditions.

Another enhancement to the weather application is its ability to display upcoming precipitation data, including its intensity and duration, up to 12 hours in advance. This feature utilizes information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other sources. The app only displays this data when it's relevant, meaning users won't see the information if there is no forthcoming precipitation in their area.

Despite the app's extensive feature set, it seems to lack a radar view. Additionally, an app icon for launching the weather app directly from the home screen would be a welcome addition. The new weather experience is powered by the Google app, yet it feels more native and less like a simple website compared to the earlier version.

Currently, the updated weather app is exclusive to tablets, including the Pixel Tablet and the upcoming Pixel Fold. According to 9to5Google, plans are in place to expand the app to other devices in the future, although no specific timeline has been disclosed. Android Police has published images of the app running on a phone-sized screen, courtesy of developers who activated it on their devices.

While Samsung devices already offer a sophisticated preinstalled weather app, it would be advantageous for Google to make their weather application more widely available and not limit it to the Pixel lineup. The company has a history of extending Pixel-specific software to other devices, so it remains a possibility.