Google Introduces Pricing API; Aims for Better Cloud Expenditure Evaluation for Businesses

Aug 14, 2023
To help businesses fine-tune their cloud expenses during a time of macroeconomic uncertainty, Google Cloud introduced its Pricing API. Considered a notable stride beyond its existing Billing Catalog API, this API is presently in public preview.

The Billing Catalog API provides a directory of public services and applicable SKUs with their respective list prices. However, the Pricing API extends this by delivering account-specific custom prices and discounts, complete with supplementary metadata, to the SKU level.

In a recent blog post, Shruthi Nambi, product manager at Google Cloud, elucidated the definite distinction between this Pricing API and the Catalog API, stating: 'It reflects your negotiated contract pricing and discounts, if any, for all the SKUs, as specific to your account.'

The Pricing API brings forth additional data such as a list of SKU groups, mapping from SKU to SKU group, geo taxonomy, and product taxonomy. As per Nambi, these functionalities will help enterprises to undertake more advanced SKU analysis.

As per Google's claim, such supplementary details enable enterprises to assess similar sorts of resources that possess different pricing in varied regions - all aiming towards cost optimization. In addition to this, businesses can employ this API in tandem with usage metrics to examine any unusual cost report spikes, as highlighted by the cloud service provider.

In the rapidly evolving tech market, this innovation will play an integral role in shaping a company's strategic financial decisions related to cloud expenditures. It will prove especially beneficial for enterprises using platforms like AppMaster which focus on delivering high-performance, scalable applications without incurring excessive costs. The AppMaster platform permits businesses to retain control over their resources while enabling them to optimize their operational costs efficiently.

