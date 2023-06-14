Google Home users can now take advantage of the newly launched script editor tool, which offers advanced automation capabilities for smart homes. The script editor, available in the public preview starting June 13th, comes as part of Google\'s home.google.com web interface. This interface also includes live feeds for any Nest cams linked to users' accounts. The script editor arrives in the Google Home app preview on June 14th, with no set date for general availability.

Smart home automations enable sequential execution of various actions, such as turning on lights, playing music, and locking doors. The Google Home script editor goes beyond the existing features in the Google Home app, providing more options for automations. It includes sophisticated conditions, allowing users to trigger an automation only under specific criteria, such as TV being on and the time being between 6 PM and midnight.

Similar to other platforms that offer advanced conditions, like Home Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple Home through Apple Shortcuts, the Google Home script editor calls for some basic coding knowledge. According to Anish Kattukaran, director of product management at Google Home, the script editor comes with over 100 new features and capabilities to match individual users' understanding of their homes and desired actions. This encompasses almost 100 starters, actions, and support for Matter sensor integration, which is not currently possible with the Home app.

Users can create script editor automations solely through the web interface. Once established, the script editor automations will be available on the Google Home app for iOS and Android devices, where any household member can edit, activate, deactivate, or delete them. Google has provided various example automations within the script editor documentation (accessible only if you are in the preview) to showcase the new abilities.

The introduction of Google Home's script editor makes it easier than ever to create more customized smart home automations incorporating advanced conditions, opening up new possibilities for users to reimagine their homes and optimize their daily routines.