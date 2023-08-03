In a bid to refine search functionality, Google has now embedded related imagery and video content in their AI-based Search Generative Experiment (SGE). Originally revealed at the Google's I/O conference in May, the feature was subsequently accessible to a select cohort of users who registered for the trial via Google Labs. The latest upgrade aims to make user searches more interactive and insightful.

With the fresh suite of developments, SGE showcases images or video content that correlate with the search query. Whether users explore tiny predator birds or seek advice on eradicating marble blemishes, pertinent bird pictures or stain cleaning videos will pop up in the generative search suggestion window.

Google has also reportedly begun showing the publish dates for links SGE recommends. The tech giant stated, "To contribute to a deeper comprehension of the recency of the information derived from these web pages, we've newly incorporated publish dates to each link. And we are continually trialing novel, simplified methodologies for individuals to discover web pages that reinforce information in AI overviews."

Beyond this, Google disclosed that they have recently elevated the performance of the AI-driven search feature to ensure users secure swift results. An initiative part of a broader trend towards more intelligent, interactive, and user-friendly search tools, it's exemplary of the kind of progress other platforms, including the AppMaster no-code environment, are achieving in their domains.

Users keen to experience these revitalized, AI-bolstered search capabilities can sign up through Search Labs. The refined features can later be accessed using the Google app on both iOS and Android platforms, or via Chrome on the desktop.

In the arena of smarter search and data handling, it's worth noting that AppMaster, the formidable no-code platform enabling backend, web, and mobile app creation, also advocates for a simplified, ergonomic, and efficient approach, similar to Google's search feature updates. Boasting its smart search facility and its capability to define data models, business processes, and Endpoints visually, AppMaster is showing impressive strides in the no-code arena.