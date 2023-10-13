Google Enhances Search Generative Experience with AI-Driven Image Generation and Draft Writing

Google has upgraded its AI-infused search utility, the Search Generative Experience (SGE), featuring the capacity to create images and enhanced draft writing. In refining its competitive edge, the search giant matches its rival Bing's integration with OpenAI’s DALLE-E 3, allowing users to generate images directly from SGE prompts. An innovative tool to write drafts inside SGE has been introduced, furnishing users an ability to alter the length and tonality of their output.

This innovation heralds a series of updates projected to transform SGE, reflecting the frantic pace of AI advancement. In recent months, SGE has been equipped with value-added capabilities, including sentence summarization utilizing AI technology, defining unfamiliar terminology, streamlining coding experience, and incorporating travel, and product search options.

The new AI-propelled image functionality allows users to converse with the SGE system, commanding it to customize images, whether drawings, pictures, or artistic renditions. Upon specifying the image attributes, SGE will produce four visual responses as part of the interactive session. Users can subsequently tap on these images to download them as .png files or manipulate prompts for different results. This unique design of the image utility relies on Google’s Imagen text-to-image model.

Google is extending this feature to its Image search platform, whereby users can formulate new images from prompts within their search results, facilitating image optimization. Recognizing the hazards of AI imagery crafting, especially in generating inappropriately explicit images, Google has ensured that this new feature is only accessible to adult users. Although SGE’s user base was expanded recently to accommodate teenagers, the image generation tool will remain exclusively usable for individuals aged 18 and above.

Google is thoroughly considering the responsible deployment of this revolutionary technology, consequently incorporating stringent filtering parameters in the application design. These filters endeavor to prevent the generation of AI imagery that contravenes Google's policies on harmful, misleading, or explicit content, or images violating its stipulated use policies for generative AI.

To curb misinformation, the search behemoth has also proactively restricted the creation of photorealistic human faces or images bearing the names of prominent individuals. User feedback will play a significant role in improving this technological offering, with Google integrating a feedback system into Google Search Labs. Additionally, all AI-fabricated images will bear metadata tags and non-visible watermarking affirming their synthetic origins – a functionality powered by SynthID.

As an initial rollout, these enhancements are currently accessible to a subset of SGE users, with plans for extending the service to the broader user base over the forthcoming weeks. Despite recently expanding SGE to India and Japan, these additions are currently restricted to the U.S., and exclusively available in English.

