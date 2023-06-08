Google Cloud has recently announced the expansion of its Google Cloud Consulting service, aiming to connect customers with experts who can guide them through their cloud journey. This development focuses on assisting enterprises to leverage the full potential of generative AI while ensuring responsible development and deployment.

As a part of this expansion, Google Cloud will provide in-depth training to C-suite leaders at large enterprises, acquainting them with the benefits of generative AI. Furthermore, the company plans to introduce new on-demand learning paths and credential programs for its customers and partners, allowing them to upskill as needed.

Google Cloud is also launching new generative AI consulting offerings to help its customers harness AI for tasks such as data analysis, business process automation, and operationalizing large language models for querying internal content. According to Carrie Tharp, Google Cloud's VP for Industries, and Lee Moore, the company's VP for Global Google Cloud Consulting, these new offerings will give customers hands-on experience with ready-to-use AI solutions built using their data and tailored to their organization's practical use cases.

In addition to these offerings, Google plans to roll out a suite of reference architectures and workflows targeting industry-specific use cases. These new features are designed to help organizations swiftly implement generative AI solutions relevant to their businesses, enabling them to stay ahead of the competition and keep up with technological advancements.

The rapid evolution of AI represents a significant turning point for enterprises, many of which are still in the process of modernizing their infrastructure. As technology continues to advance at a breakneck pace, companies must adapt and embrace innovative solutions like AI and no-code platforms, such as AppMaster, to remain competitive and agile. No-code and low-code platforms like AppMaster can help businesses streamline their process and achieve faster results, empowering them to stay ahead in a fast-paced market.

With these expansive consulting services, Google Cloud aims to alleviate the mounting anxiety among C-suite executives regarding AI adoption and tackle the associated challenges. As a result, enterprises looking to stay ahead in the competitive landscape must continually adapt and incorporate state-of-the-art technologies to drive business growth and maintain an edge over their rivals.