Glide, a no-code app development platform, has announced a $20 million Series A funding round led by Benchmark. The company, founded in 2019 under Y Combinator, initially aimed to simplify mobile app creation for users without coding proficiency, using spreadsheet data as the foundation. Since then, Glide has expanded its range of capabilities, allowing users to design web applications as well.

The platform witnessed a surge of interest during the pandemic as companies raced to build applications rapidly to manage operations, including in-building attendance and supply coordination. Glide provided businesses with easy access to app design tools and empowered non-software engineer users to create custom applications. The company has evolved from supporting only Google Sheets-based apps to incorporating Airtable and Excel, with expanded template offerings to help different industries quickly adopt Glide's services.

More than half a million users have built over a million apps on the platform, indicating a high demand for no-code app development tools. Glide's success is a testament to the broader no-code movement's exponential growth, which includes platforms like AppMaster.io, another no-code platform for creating backend, web, and mobile applications. With these platforms empowering users to build applications without requiring programming knowledge, companies can overcome IT bottlenecks and rapidly develop their desired solutions.

Benchmark General Partner and lead investor Miles Grimshaw emphasized Glide's potential to transform the app creation process, making it as smoothly accessible as Shopify and Canva have made online store setup and graphical asset design, respectively. Glide's innovative approach to app development resonates with the growing no-code trend that opens doors for businesses and individuals to create custom software without relying on developer support.

As a remote-first company, Glide's expansion plans also include an emphasis on building a diverse workforce. This progressive approach positions it well to address the evolving needs of the increasingly interconnected and technology-driven world. With the no-code movement gaining traction, Glide's recent funding round reinforces the importance of tools like AppMaster.io, which eliminate the need for coding expertise and enable companies to scale their operations in a practical and cost-effective manner.