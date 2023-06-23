Genies, a cutting-edge avatar technology company supported by Bob Iger, unveiled its Developer Engagement Fund on Thursday. This initiative aims to incentivize developers to create augmented reality (AR) experiences utilizing Genies' recently introduced developer kit. The total fund is valued at $1 million.

Rewards for specific developers will be determined by factors such as the level of user participation, engagement frequency, and the extent of user interaction within the digital items present in the avatar experience. The newly-introduced developer kit provides selected developers with access to Genies' comprehensive tech stack, enabling them to launch mini-apps, tailor avatars to their unique look, and create a variety of experiences ranging from mini-games to virtual 'social worlds.'

The mini-apps will debut within Genies' upcoming super app, slated for release this fall. The network features the Silver Studio of Genies, a do-it-yourself digital fashion app (currently in beta) that allows users to customize and dress up their avatars. Moreover, the developer kit includes extended reality (XR) compatibility, ensuring that the avatar experiences perform optimally on mobile AR, AR glasses, and VR headsets. Initially, however, the experiences will be launched on mobile devices.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Genies CEO Akash Nigam emphasized the importance of XR compatibility technology, stating that it enables avatars and creations to perform effectively in an AR world. Nigam also highlighted that the new engagement fund and the developer kit are accessible exclusively through an application process. The inaugural group of developers to be approved for the fund will primarily consist of college students and other beginners selected for Genies' Developer Incubator. This program offers applicants mentorship and guidance on how to develop and launch their AR experiences.

Developers can submit applications via the Genies website, and the company plans to launch the first cohort this summer. Nigam told TechCrunch that they want to work closely with each developer, ensuring that their experiences contribute positively to the ecosystem. To incentivize developers to build experiences the right way, Genies will carefully select applicants who must have at least a few years of coding experience to grasp the technology fully.

Initially, Genies plans to admit hundreds of developers into the million-dollar pool, offering rewards on a monthly basis. By early 2024, the company expects to accept thousands of developers. Nigam stated that the number of developers welcomed at the beginning will depend primarily on the company's ability to provide optimal support.

With no-code platforms like AppMaster gaining traction, it is becoming increasingly easy for non-coders to create applications. However, it is crucial to recognize that Genies maintains a high entry barrier by requiring developers to have significant coding experience. This move ensures that only experienced individuals contribute to the avatar-based AR landscape, upholding the quality and advanced functionality of the developed experiences.