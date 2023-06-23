Recent advancements in Near Field Communication (NFC) technology have the potential to revolutionize tap-to-pay services such as Apple Pay by eliminating the need for physical contact between devices. Within the next two to five years, NFC is expected to get a major upgrade with features like a communications range boost, powerful wireless charging capabilities for small devices like earbuds, and more (via Android Authority).

NFC is used in thousands of devices today, including smartphones and video game-enhancing figurines. The body responsible for standardizing the technology, the NFC Forum, consists of hundreds of companies, such as Apple, Google, Huawei, Sony, NXP, and Qualcomm. They are working on key areas of NFC technology development with a timeline extending through 2028.

Currently, one of the challenges users face with NFC technology is its extremely short range. For an NFC connection to work, devices must be within 5mm of each other. The NFC Forum aims to expand this range by four to six times, reaching up to 30mm (1.18 inches). This enhancement would allow users to simply wave their devices over payment terminals, minimizing issues associated with finding the exact connection point.

Another focus of the NFC Forum is increasing wireless charging power from the current 1W to a more practical 3W. While this is still lower than the Qi standard's maximum of 15W, it would enable wireless charging for a range of small-form-factor devices, opening new markets and opportunities for innovation.

Improvements in point-of-sale transactions are also on the roadmap, with Apple having enabled its Tap to Pay API last year, allowing developers to turn iPhones into payment terminals. Upcoming NFC standards plan to integrate this functionality natively to facilitate contactless payment acceptance through various devices.

In addition to point-of-sale improvements, the NFC Forum envisions a multi-purpose tap capable of performing multiple actions in a single interaction. For example, multiple event tickets could be validated with just one tap, streamlining the entry process at concerts or other large gatherings. NFC is also working on features that provide information about a device's composition, aiding recycling efforts through easy sharing of recycling instructions.

The NFC Forum will present its development roadmap during a public webinar on June 27th.